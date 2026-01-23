Police searching for person accused of stealing clothing from JCPenney

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a person accused of stealing items worth over $240 from JCPenney at Fairfield Commons Mall.

The incident happened on January 14.

Surveillance video shows a person selecting multiple PUMA clothing items, hiding them in a bag, and leaving the store without paying for them, according to Beavercreek Police.

The items are worth almost $245.

Contact Officer Kimmerly at (937) 426-1225, extension 148, if you recognize this person, or have information about this incident.

