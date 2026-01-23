Local

Police searching for person accused of stealing clothing from JCPenney

By WHIO Staff
JCPenney theft suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this person?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a person accused of stealing items worth over $240 from JCPenney at Fairfield Commons Mall.

The incident happened on January 14.

TRENDING STORIES:

Surveillance video shows a person selecting multiple PUMA clothing items, hiding them in a bag, and leaving the store without paying for them, according to Beavercreek Police.

The items are worth almost $245.

Contact Officer Kimmerly at (937) 426-1225, extension 148, if you recognize this person, or have information about this incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read