Police searching for missing Ohio man, statewide alert issued

CLEVELAND — Police are searching for a missing Ohio man and have issued a statewide missing adult alert.

Elbert Arnwine was last seen on July 6 at 7:30 p.m. walking away from his residence in Cuyahoga County, in East Cleveland.

Arnwine is 80 years old and suffers from dementia.

He is a 6 foot 4 black man with grey hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

The East Cleveland Police Department has issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to a release.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on Arnwine’s whereabouts to call 911.





