Police searching for missing Dayton woman

By WHIO Staff

Christiana Pettis

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Christiana Pettis, 18, was last seen in the 100 block of Oxford Avenue on June 26 around 7:10 p.m., according to the police department.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and green shorts.

Police say Pettis has autism.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or http://miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.



