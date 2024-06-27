42-year-old suspect dead after mass shooting identified

DAYTON — The man police identified as a suspect in one of two mass shootings on Monday has been identified.

Kennard Mapp, 42, was identified on Thursday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Mapp died Monday night at Kettering Health Dayton. As News Center 7 previously reported, Mapp showed up at the hospital after a shooting on Genesee Avenue.

The shooting was reported around 6:42 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found an 11-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were then taken to area hospitals.

Two other people, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both later arrived at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

A police report indicated that Mapp drove himself to the hospital after the shooting. He was later pronounced deceased there.

News Center 7 is still working to learn how Mapp was fatally injured. His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this point, according to the coroner’s office.

