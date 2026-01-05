Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl; have you seen her?

DAYTON — Have you seen this 11-year-old girl?
Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that they need help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Izabela Heckman went missing around 3:40 p.m. from the 400 block of Maryland Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 4, according to the social media post.
She was last seen wearing a black AC/DC shirt and black shorts.
Izabela also had a black canvas tote bag with her, Dayton Police said.
Contact (937) 333-2677 (COPS) if you have any information on Izabela’s whereabouts.
People can also contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or visit this website.
