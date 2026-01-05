Officers, medics respond to serious crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a serious crash at a busy local intersection on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 7:26 p.m. to a reported crash at E. Stewart Street and S. Main Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from the scene show officers blocking off part of East Stewart.

A white pickup truck had front-end damage, while a blue car sustained passenger-side damage.

An officer told our news crew at the scene that this was a serious crash.

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

East Stewart Street Crash Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

East Stewart Street Crash Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group