Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing from a Kroger ATM

CINCINNATI — The Green Township Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole money from an ATM outside of Kroger.

The incident happened at the Kroger on Harrison Avenue on Jan. 16, according to a social media post.

The two suspects got into an older model Buick and fled the scene.

While still in the Kroger parking lot, the two suspects and the driver of the Buick got out of the car and entered a white Ford F150 before fleeing the lot.

Both vehicles have been recovered by the police.

The suspects were last seen in the area of Westwood Northern Boulevard and Wardell Avenue in Cincinnati.

If anyone has information on the two suspects, reach out to the Green Township Police Department at 513-574-0007.

