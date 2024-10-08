Police searching for 2 men they say broke into home, held residents at gunpoint

DAYTON — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say broke into a home and held residents at gunpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A video provided by Dayton police shows two suspects getting out of a white BMW and forcing their way into a home in the 100 block of Grove Avenue.

Police said the two men then held the residents at gunpoint.

TRENDING STORIES:

The people inside the home were not harmed and said they were not sure why they were targeted.

Anyone who can identify the two suspects or the white BMW is asked to call 937-333-1232.

If you wish to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



