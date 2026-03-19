Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing items from Home Goods

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize these two men?

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The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for two men accused of stealing from Home Goods last month.

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The incident happened on Feb. 12 at Home Goods in the 2700 block of Town Drive.

The two men allegedly selected merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay for the items, according to the social media post.

The department posted security camera photos of the two men on their Facebook page.

Contact Officer Gee at (937) 426-1225, extension 128, if you recognize them or have any information related to the incident.

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