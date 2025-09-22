Police searching for 2 accused of stealing car, prompting chase

HUBER HEIGHTS — A car was stolen early Monday morning, prompting a police chase that ended near a local Chick-fil-A.
Around 6:44 a.m., officers from the Huber Heights Police Department were called to reports of a car being stolen in the 3000 block of Hayden Loop.
The suspects managed to start the vehicle without keys and drove away north on Old Troy Pike.
Police found the stolen Camaro and attempted to stop it.
The chase led to a PIT maneuver, which successfully stopped the car near Chick-fil-A.
Two male suspects ran from the car, heading west into the woods near Wildcat Road and I-70.
Police have not yet found the suspects.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division.
