Police respond after vehicle strikes pole, covering busy roadway in debris

MORAINE — Police responded after a vehicle struck a pole in Moraine on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:08 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of Main Street on reports of a vehicle that had struck a pole, according to a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher could not confirm if the pole was blocking the road, but did say that there was debris in the road that police were directing drivers around.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group