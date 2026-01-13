Local city awarded $90 thousand grant for new Flock cameras

DAYTON — The City of Dayton was awarded a grant to put additional license plate cameras throughout the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovits will have the locations of the new cameras on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

The city was awarded a nearly $90 thousand dollar grant for the cameras.

Police officers say the Flock cameras help them solve crimes in the area, such as stolen vehicles, drugs, and other crimes.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group