Teen, 18-year-old man accused of assaulting corrections officers at juvenile detention center

AKRON — A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were charged after allegedly starting a riot at the Summit County Detention Center in Akron and assaulting two corrections officers on Christmas Day.

In a video obtained by our CBS news affiliate, WOIO, four teens are seen vandalizing their housing unit and throwing chairs.

The teens then turned their anger towards two corrections officers.

In a hearing on Monday, Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said, “I do believe that his behavior poses a threat to the safety and security of the facility.”

The teen’s mother blamed the facility and claimed that her son did not receive his medications, and that was the reason he acted that way.

“Nothing is being addressed; we’re all making out like he’s an animal,” the mother said.

She also said that the workers at the facility were the ones causing problems.

“Staff are intentionally doing things that led up to the riot, nobody is going to speak about how the door was left open so that children could fight — which got out of hand — and then staff ended up getting hurt,” the mother said.

During his preliminary hearing, the 16-year-old was ordered to be held in the county jail and faces two counts of assault.

He could also be tried as an adult during later hearings.

The 18-year-old, identified as Je’Miere Jones, was also ordered to be moved to the county jail.

Police said that Jones is accused of starting the riot around 1 p.m. when inmates began taking off their clothes and ransacking the unit.

As guards tried to break the riot up, Jones allegedly punched one of the corrections officers in the face and another to the ground.

The video shows other teens jumping in to help.

When the officers backed off, the teens continued to throw furniture, as seen in the video.

11 officers in full gear rushed in to get the incident under control.

According to police, a total of seven inmates were involved in the riot.

The judge said she was sending both of the teens to county jail due to their violent behavior.

Jones is also facing assault charges.

