Local university secures more than $400,000 in emergency student support funding

WILBERFORCE — Central State University announced that it has secured more than $400,000 in emergency student support funding.

The funding will help to assist students facing unexpected financial challenges during the 2025 to 2026 school year, according to a spokesperson.

The funding is administered through a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and is supported by FanDuel Group Inc.

The initiative will provide one-time free emergency grants to eligible students experiencing short-term financial hardships that could disrupt their academics.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement Rebecca Kocher said that the funds will allow the university to quickly help students when unforeseen circumstances put their education at risk.

“Emergency support plays a critical role in student persistence and success, particularly when challenges arise unexpectedly,” said Kocher.

“At Central State University, our students’ success and well-being are at the center of everything we do,” said President Morakinyo A.O. Kuti.

Emergency student support grants can be used to address urgent needs that are related to critical educational expenses.

Awards will be administered by the Central State University’s Office of Financial Aid in accordance with the institutional and UNCF guidelines.

