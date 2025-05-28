Police respond to accidental shooting after man shoots himself in finger

DAYTON — Police responded to an accidental shooting after a man shot himself in the finger early Wednesday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 150 block of Marathon Ave in Dayton on reports of a shooting.
A man reportedly shot himself in the finger, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The shooting is being investigated as accidental.
No transports have been made at this time, according to the Sergeant.
This is a developing story.
