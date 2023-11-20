Police request medic while investigating shots fired in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood police responded to a shots fired call Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Biddison Avenue before 9 p.m. after receiving multiple calls.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates callers said they heard people arguing and then what sounded like multiple gunshots.

While investigating, police requested a medic to the scene, the supervisor confirmed.

No immediate information on any injuries could be confirmed.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will update this story with any new details.

