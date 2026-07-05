Injuries reported after rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.

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Around 12:27 p.m., crews were dispatched to West High Street on reports of a crash, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.

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The sergeant said that the crash was a rollover, and that injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw one vehicle on its side and one in a grassy area off the road.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn what caused the crash and how severe any injuries are.

Crash W High St Springfield (Darrell White/Staff)

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