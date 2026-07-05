Injuries reported after rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Springfield on Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:27 p.m., crews were dispatched to West High Street on reports of a crash, according to a Springfield Police Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Person hit by CSX Train in Miami County
- Crews respond to reported water rescue in Trotwood
- Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect after officer-involved shooting
The sergeant said that the crash was a rollover, and that injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw one vehicle on its side and one in a grassy area off the road.
This is a developing story. We are working to learn what caused the crash and how severe any injuries are.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]