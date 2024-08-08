Police release bodycam video of SWAT standoff that ended with 3 officers stabbed, suspect dead

COLUMBUS — New body camera footage shows what led to three police officers getting stabbed in Columbus.

Officers were called to Cherry Creek Parkway on Aug. 1.

A man had called 911 claiming his stepson was threatening him.

A couple then tells officers the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Wheeler, had several mental health conditions and he’s no longer taking his medication.

An officer then explains to them that they can go to court to have Wheeler mandated to seek treatment at a mental health facility.

Then Wheeler appears by the front door, and officers talk to him — asking him about his medication.

“I don’t take medication. My doctor took me off that stuff a long time ago,” Wheeler said to an officer.

Officers ask if he is armed a minute later, and Wheeler replies “No.”

Two minutes later, when officers continue asking about what happened, Wheeler raises his voice.

“I am armed. I will defend myself,” Wheeler said.

He then went back inside the home and refused to step outside.

SWAT officers arrive on the scene.

Police say SWAT units arrived at 6 p.m. About an hour and a half later, officers can be seen on bodycam footage approaching the opened front door.

An officer can be heard on bodycam saying, “He’s got a gun.”

The officer wearing the bodycam suddenly jumps back and blood could be seen on his arm. Records say the officer was stabbed.

Officers continue their attempts to stop Wheeler.

“Drop the knife, Ben, drop the knife,” officers said over the loudspeaker.

After two more hours of attempting peaceful negotiations, officers enter the home.

Police even used a drone to try and locate Wheeler.

Furniture can be seen being thrown at officers as they go inside.

Officers then attempt to tase Wheeler and at least one officer fires his gun.

As this happened two more officers were stabbed, with one saying he was stabbed in the leg.

The officers then said Wheeler ran into the basement, where he was later pronounced dead.

All officers injured were taken to a local hospital and then released.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into what happened.





