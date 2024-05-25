Local

Police recover 3 stolen vehicles in joint auto theft suppression operation

By WHIO Staff

Stolen Cars Recovered Photo Courtesy of Dayton Police Department

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police recovered three stolen vehicles in a joint auto theft suppression operation.

The Dayton Police Department posted on their Facebook that during a joint auto theft suppression operation officers recovered three stolen vehicles.

>> Ohio kindergartner chosen as state winner of 2024 Doodle for Google contest

Six apprehensions were made related to the stolen vehicles.

Officers also recovered three firearms and felony drugs during the operation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read