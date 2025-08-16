Police officers capture ‘colossal’ tortoise roaming through Ohio city

NORTH CANTON — Police officers in an Ohio city captured a ‘colossal’ tortoise that was roaming around on Thursday.

On Thursday night, North Canton Police Department Officers were dispatched to Church and Donner Ave on reports of a loose tortoise that was roaming through yards and into the roadway.

Officers arrived and discovered a giant turtle that the department said was “clearly out of place.”

A responding officer, Officer Lewis, put on gloves and safely captured the turtle before temporarily detaining it at the Community Gardens.

The turtle was eventually turned over to the Stark County Parks District, which confirmed that the turtle is not native to the area.

The Parks District will assist with either returning the turtle to its owner or finding a proper placement for it.

“And yes — we saw the Fire Department’s post about rescuing baby skunks (great work, guys). But we couldn’t resist pointing out: you brought the cute, we brought the colossal," the police department said in a social media post.

