UPDATE: Semi fire shuts down right lane on I-70 EB in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A semi tractor-trailer caught fire early Saturday morning and shut down the right lane on Interstate-70 eastbound in Clark County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-70 EB beyond State Route 4 on reports of a semi-tractor-trailer that had caught fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher told News Center 7 that troopers were on the way to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the dispatcher.

All lanes on I-70 Eastbound were closed, but the left lane has been reopened. The right lane remains closed at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and what the semi was carrying.

We will update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group