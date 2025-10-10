Police officer shot in Ohio neighborhood

Local

By WHIO Staff
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A police officer was shot, and a suspect is dead after a standoff in a northern Ohio neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened early Thursday afternoon in an area near East Midlothian Boulevard between South Avenue and Southern Boulevard in Youngstown, Ohio, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

The officer who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police, but it’s unclear at this time if it was self-inflicted, WTOL-11 reported.

Residents were asked to remain in their homes, and schools in the area implemented a controlled release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

