Police officer shot in Ohio neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A police officer was shot, and a suspect is dead after a standoff in a northern Ohio neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened early Thursday afternoon in an area near East Midlothian Boulevard between South Avenue and Southern Boulevard in Youngstown, Ohio, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer who was shot was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police, but it’s unclear at this time if it was self-inflicted, WTOL-11 reported.

Residents were asked to remain in their homes, and schools in the area implemented a controlled release.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group