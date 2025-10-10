Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton early Friday morning.
Around 12:32 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 620 block of Walton Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It’s unclear at this time if anyone was actually shot.
No transports have been made at this time, according to the sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available. Police are investigating.
This is a developing story.
