Police officer, several other people shot during traffic stop

LIMA, Ohio — A police officer and several other people were injured in a shooting in Lima late Friday night.
Around 10:44 p.m. Friday, a Lima police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Johns Avenue and Second Street, according to a press release from the City of Lima.
During the stop, shots were fired from the vehicle, causing a gunfight to ensue.
The police officer and multiple people inside the stopped vehicle were injured as a result.
Everyone who was injured was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No fatalities have been reported at this time, according to the city.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
