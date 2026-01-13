Police, medics respond to reports of person struck by vehicle in Xenia

XENIA — Police and medics responded to reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle in Xenia on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:21 a.m., crews were dispatched to West Second Street and South Allison Avenue on reports of a person who was struck by a vehicle, according to a Greene County dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police and medics are still on scene investigating, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group