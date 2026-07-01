Police, medics respond to crash on I-675 NB near Montgomery/Greene County line

MONTGOMERY/GREENE COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 675 Northbound near the Montgomery/Greene County line.

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Just before 10 a.m., crews were dispatched to a crash on I-675 NB near Wilmington Pike.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic cameras show at least one vehicle with front-end damage.

Several Fire trucks and at least one ambulance also responded to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The left lane on I-675 North beyond Wilmington Pike was briefly closed but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it.

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