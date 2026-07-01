Coroner IDs man killed in Vandalia crash

VANDALIA — A 61-year-old Trotwood man is dead after a crash in Vandalia on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Millard Patton was identified on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, the single-car crash was reported in the 9000 block of Dog Leg Road just after 4 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a black SUV on its side along the east side of the road.

In an update on Wednesday, police said the driver, a 43-year-old Dayton man, had been ejected from the SUV. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The passenger, Patton, was trapped inside the SUV. He died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]