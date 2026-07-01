3 dead after fire at Ohio hotel

WOOSTER TOWNSHIP — Three people are dead after a five-alarm fire broke out at a hotel in northern Ohio on Wednesday morning.

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The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the Econo Lodge Wooster in Wooster Township, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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Wooster Township Fire Chief Dallas Terrell told media outlets, including WKYC in Cleveland, that they received a 911 call where people could be heard saying they were trapped in the building.

“Our first arriving engine arrived on scene with heavy flames through the roof and made several rescue attempts to try to reach the people in that room. Efforts were unsuccessful,” Terrell said.

The “complexity and size of the fire” caused it to be elevated to a five-alarm fire.

The fire took several hours to extinguish, WOIO reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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