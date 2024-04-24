Police: Marijuana, guns seized from Trotwood smoke shop

TROTWOOD — Police served a search warrant at a Trotwood smoke shop Wednesday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the search warrant was executed around 9 a.m. at Best Buds Depot located in the 4000 block of Salem Avenue.

News Center 7 crews were the only ones there as the officers moved in and removed large amounts of suspected marijuana from the business.

“A large amount, I’m not going to say exactly how much marijuana we took but we took a large amount from that location,” said Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson.

Wilson said they had received community complaints that the business was selling marijuana illegally.

He said the department made some controlled purchases of a product and then sent it to a state lab for testing. Wilson said those samples all came back with THC levels above three percent, which is illegal in Ohio.

That led to the search warrant, they suspect the product they seized Wednesday will be above legal guidelines as well.

Police said they also seized 18 weapons, a dozen and a half, rifles and handguns while serving their search warrant.

“Drugs and guns is not a good combination. It just isn’t, I don’t care what kind of law they passed, I just don’t think that drugs and guns are a good combination,” Wilson said.

Police told me this investigation is just getting started, no one was arrested today, they will speak with prosecutors about Potential charges of drug trafficking and drug possession.

The shop is now temporarily closed by the owner, who told News Center 7 that officers removed all of his products, leaving him unable to reopen.

