Police: Man shot after reported attempted vehicle theft in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springboro early Monday morning.

According to Springboro police, just before 1 a.m. officers responded to the report of a male with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he interrupted a vehicle theft in progress and was shot when he confronted the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dunkel at (937) 748-6849.

