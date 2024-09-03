Police looking for suspect who fled on motorcycle with fake plates

BELLEFONTAINE — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

He has fled from Bellefontaine Police and other law enforcement agencies on many occasions.

The Bellefontaine Police Department posted photos of the suspect and his motorcycle on social media.

Police describe the motorcycle as a red and black Suzuki GSZ-R with “fictitious license plates.”

If anyone recognizes the man, please call Officer Long at (937) 599-1010 or reach out by email.

