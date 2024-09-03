Police looking for suspect who fled on motorcycle with fake plates

BELLEFONTAINE — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He has fled from Bellefontaine Police and other law enforcement agencies on many occasions.
The Bellefontaine Police Department posted photos of the suspect and his motorcycle on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting after Ohio high school football game
- 2 arrested after fight breaks out in UD student neighborhood
- Mother, 2 children found dead inside Ohio home; Neighborhood holds vigil
Police describe the motorcycle as a red and black Suzuki GSZ-R with “fictitious license plates.”
If anyone recognizes the man, please call Officer Long at (937) 599-1010 or reach out by email.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]