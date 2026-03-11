Police looking for suspect after theft escalates to robbery at Huber Heights Kroger

HUBER HEIGHTS — Do you recognize him?

The Huber Heights Police Division is looking for a suspect after a felony theft escalated to a robbery at a local Kroger.

The individual reportedly became physical with a Kroger employee who attempted to stop him while he was leaving the store.

If you recognize the individual or have any information that could assist investigators, contact the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-2080 and ask to speak to Detective Beatty.

Kroger Robbery ID Huber Heights (Huber Heights Police Divsion)

