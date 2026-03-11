Chance for strong to severe storms today

DAYTON — Good Wednesday morning, everyone. We are monitoring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms intermittently throughout the day.

These storm chances will come in waves, and they could cause some inconvenience for you. Let’s break down the latest.

SPC Risk

The entire Miami Valley is under a Level 2 of 5 (Slight) risk for severe storms today.

This means scattered severe storms are possible.

Not everyone may experience a warning today, but for those who do, we could see scattered instances of damaging winds being the main threat.

Secondary threats include an isolated weak tornado and some hail.

Futurecast

Showers and storms are possible this morning with a small threat for severe storms.

Should the morning round not occur or become less widespread than currently expected, the second afternoon round could definitely pack a greater punch.

Why is that?

The atmosphere can recharge more quickly if we have less morning activity.

Threats

Wind Advisory

Outside of any storms today, we can expect some very windy conditions!

A Wind Advisory is in effect for everyone through 7:00 PM tonight for gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

This will make for difficult driving conditions in high-profile vehicles.

Be sure loose outdoor items are secured.

