Police looking for person of interest in theft investigation

KETTERING — Can you identify him?
The Kettering Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation.
If you have any information about the person in the photo, contact Kettering Police Detective Stout at 937-296-3258.
KPD is asking for your help in identifying the subject pictured below in regards to a theft. With any leads or information, please contact Detective Stout at (937)296-3258.Posted by Kettering Police Department on Wednesday, April 16, 2025
