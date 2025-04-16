Police looking for person of interest in theft investigation

KETTERING — Can you identify him?

The Kettering Police Department is looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation.

If you have any information about the person in the photo, contact Kettering Police Detective Stout at 937-296-3258.

