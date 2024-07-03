Police looking for person accused of stealing tire off vehicle in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police are looking for a person accused of stealing a tire off a vehicle in Riverside.

>>27-year-old dead, 1 seriously injured after rollover crash in Greene Co.

Riverside Police say a male suspect stole it in a church parking lot last weekend, according to a social media post.

The vehicle was at Anchor Baptist Church on Oakdell Drive.

The Riverside Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page.

The person was last seen driving a dark-colored older Chevy Trailblazer.

If you have information, please call (937) 233-2080 or email Riverside Police.

Tire theft suspect in Riverside Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook) /Riverside Police (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group