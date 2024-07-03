Police looking for person accused of stealing tire off vehicle in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Police are looking for a person accused of stealing a tire off a vehicle in Riverside.
Riverside Police say a male suspect stole it in a church parking lot last weekend, according to a social media post.
The vehicle was at Anchor Baptist Church on Oakdell Drive.
The Riverside Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page.
The person was last seen driving a dark-colored older Chevy Trailblazer.
If you have information, please call (937) 233-2080 or email Riverside Police.
