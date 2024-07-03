Local

Police looking for person accused of stealing tire off vehicle in Riverside

By WHIO Staff

Tire theft suspect in Riverside Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook) /Riverside Police (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — Police are looking for a person accused of stealing a tire off a vehicle in Riverside.

>>27-year-old dead, 1 seriously injured after rollover crash in Greene Co.

Riverside Police say a male suspect stole it in a church parking lot last weekend, according to a social media post.

The vehicle was at Anchor Baptist Church on Oakdell Drive.

The Riverside Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page.

The person was last seen driving a dark-colored older Chevy Trailblazer.

If you have information, please call (937) 233-2080 or email Riverside Police.

Tire theft suspect in Riverside Photo contributed by Riverside Police (via Facebook) (Riverside Police (via Facebook) /Riverside Police (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read