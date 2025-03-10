Police looking for pair accused of stealing Nikes, cash at trampoline park

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a theft at a local trampoline park.

The theft happened at Nova Trampoline Park on Feb. 8 around 7 p.m., according to Kettering Police Department.

Police said a pair of Nike shoes and cash were stolen from one of the property bins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (937)296-2555.

