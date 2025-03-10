Police looking for pair accused of stealing Nikes, cash at trampoline park

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people involved in a theft at a local trampoline park.
The theft happened at Nova Trampoline Park on Feb. 8 around 7 p.m., according to Kettering Police Department.
Police said a pair of Nike shoes and cash were stolen from one of the property bins.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (937)296-2555.
KPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects in this video who were involved in a theft at Nova Trampoline Park on 3/8 at around 7pm. A pair of Nike shoes and cash were stolen from one of the property bins. With any leads or information, please contact Ptl. Kramer at (937)296-2555, reference report #25-011296.Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, March 10, 2025
