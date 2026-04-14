Police looking for motorcyclist accused of running from traffic stop

YELLOW SPRINGS — Can you help?

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The Yellow Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist wanted for failure to comply.

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An officer tried to stop the motorcyclist around 8 p.m. on April 11 for speeding at the intersection of Winter Street and Fairfield Pike.

However, the rider didn’t stop and drove away from the officer at a high rate of speed, the department said.

Authorities said the motorcycle involved is similar to a Kawasaki off-road, dirt bike style.

The rider was a white male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack. He had a white full-face helmet with a white visor and a red emblem on the back.

Anyone who may recognize the rider or motorcycle is asked to contact the department at 937-767-7206 or through email at either dispatch@yellowsprings.gov or pburge@yellowsprings.gov.

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