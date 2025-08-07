Police looking for man accused of stealing from Dollar General

KETTERING — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing from Dollar General.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering police said it happened at the store on South Dixie Highway on the morning of Aug. 5.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos from police show a man carrying a laundry basket filled with items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (937) 296-2555.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group