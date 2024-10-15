Police looking for 2 suspects accused of stealing nearly $550 in items from Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize a pair of theft suspects?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police have asked for help identifying two people accused of stealing nearly $550 worth of tape measures from a Beavercreek Home Depot.
The Beavercreek Police Department posted photos of the suspects and their vehicle on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Walgreens to close 1,200 locations nationwide
- Firefighters respond to ‘large scale emergency’ in Shelby County
- School board meeting gets heated after critical race theory concerns raised
The incident happened on Sept. 26 at the Home Deport on Presidential Drive.
If you recognize one or both suspects, contact Officer Miller at (937) 426-1225, extension 162, or by email.
You can remain anonymous.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]