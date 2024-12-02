Police kill chainsaw-wielding man at senior living facility

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A chainsaw-wielding man was shot and killed by police at a senior living facility near Chicago Sunday.
Police said it started after they got a call about a shirtless man trying to cut down a tree with a chainsaw at the River Glen of St. Charles senior living center, according to ABC 7 Chicago.
When officers got on the scene, the suspect was already inside the facility and confronting residents with the chainsaw, CBS Chicago reported.
“Oh my goodness! That’s very scary just because it’s such a quiet neighborhood. We see a lot of people walking up and down. Boy, it’s shocking,” Tom Lapis, a neighbor, said.
Investigators said they tried to de-escalate the situation by using a taser, but the man continued his attack on tenants and officers.
That’s when police said officers shot the man.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.
A spokesperson for the senior living facility said the man was not authorized to be there.
Some tenants and officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
