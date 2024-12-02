Police kill chainsaw-wielding man at senior living facility

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A chainsaw-wielding man was shot and killed by police at a senior living facility near Chicago Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said it started after they got a call about a shirtless man trying to cut down a tree with a chainsaw at the River Glen of St. Charles senior living center, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

When officers got on the scene, the suspect was already inside the facility and confronting residents with the chainsaw, CBS Chicago reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Oh my goodness! That’s very scary just because it’s such a quiet neighborhood. We see a lot of people walking up and down. Boy, it’s shocking,” Tom Lapis, a neighbor, said.

Investigators said they tried to de-escalate the situation by using a taser, but the man continued his attack on tenants and officers.

That’s when police said officers shot the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

A spokesperson for the senior living facility said the man was not authorized to be there.

Some tenants and officers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



