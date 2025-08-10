Police K9 helps authorities find loaded gun, drugs during traffic stop

BELLEFONTAINE, Logan County — Authorities found a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop in Logan County on Thursday.

Bellefontaine police said in a social media post that K9 Pyro helped detectives during the stop.

K9 Pyro was “deployed for a vehicle sniff” and alerted to a narcotic odor.

Authorities then conducted a probable cause search of the car.

While looking inside the car, they found a loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine and a bulk amount of fentanyl, according to the post.

The department said this incident shows just how important K9s are to law enforcement agencies.

