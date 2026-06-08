Police investigating shooting that injured woman in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman early Sunday morning.

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The shooting was reported in the area of Wabash and Niagara avenues shortly before 1:30 a.m.

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When crews got to the scene, they found a 50-year-old woman who had been shot.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting was the second in that neighborhood over the weekend. The first happened shortly before midnight on Friday and resulted in the death of a 53-year-old man.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating Sunday’s shooting.

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