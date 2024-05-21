Police investigating reports of shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Dayton Tuesday evening, a Montgomery county dispatch supervisor confirmed.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to the 2000 block of E 2nd Street on reports of shots fired.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that he looked out his window and saw a person “unloading his gun.”

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.





