Several officers respond to reported shots fired at Xenia apartment complex

XENIA — Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Xenia, according to a Xenia Division of Police dispatcher.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive before 10 a.m.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no one was shot.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least five police cruisers and officers focusing on one apartment building.

Additional information was not immediately available.

