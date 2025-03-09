Several officers respond to reported shots fired at Xenia apartment complex

XENIA — Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Xenia, according to a Xenia Division of Police dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Deer Creek Drive before 10 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer injured, at least one in custody after shots fired near University of Dayton
- Authorities: Armed man shot by Secret Service near White House while Trump out of town
- Multiple arrests, medical calls as police use ‘chemical munitions’ to break up UD gathering
The dispatcher told News Center 7 that no one was shot.
News Center 7 crews on scene see at least five police cruisers and officers focusing on one apartment building.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group