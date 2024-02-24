Local

Police investigating reported shots fired near Dayton Apartment Complex

By WHIO Staff

Dayton police cruiser Mike Campbell/Staff

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident near an Apartment Complex in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m. Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Grafton Ave in Dayton on reports of gunshots in the area.

No other preliminary details were immediately available, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.


