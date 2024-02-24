Police investigating reported shots fired near Dayton Apartment Complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident near an Apartment Complex in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 3:50 a.m. Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Grafton Ave in Dayton on reports of gunshots in the area.
No other preliminary details were immediately available, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.
