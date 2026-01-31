‘My neighbor just got shot;’ 911 call details moments after person reportedly shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly shot in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:07 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of West Grand Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments after the shooting took place.

“My neighbor just got shot,” the caller told 911 dispatchers.

The caller explained to dispatchers that he arrived at his home and heard his neighbor calling for help.

The caller’s friend and roommate went inside the home where the victim was to help until medics arrived, according to the call.

When dispatchers asked where the person had been shot, the caller said that they had been shot in the lungs.

“He’s in a lot of pain; he’s in bad shape,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The victim was still conscious and talking, according to the caller.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

Shooting W Grand Dayton (Paige Blauvelt/Staff)

