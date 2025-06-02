Police investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Bragg Place before 6:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash involving farm equipment
- Neighborhood on edge after 2 bodies found on same street days apart
- Body found in trunk of burning car in Dayton; homicide investigation launched
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group