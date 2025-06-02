Police investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Bragg Place before 6:30 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

