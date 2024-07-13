Police investigating possible stabbing in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Police are investigating a possible stabbing in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Castlewood Ave on reports of a stabbing around 1:57 a.m.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews are on scene investigating, though it is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story as new information is available.

