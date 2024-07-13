Large police presence reported in Dayton

DAYTON — A large police presence has been reported in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m. crews were dispatched to the intersection of Wayne Ave and Wyoming Street.

Multiple crews were called to the scene, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

A photo sent in by an iWitness7 viewer shows at least 6 cruisers on scene and crime scene tape around the area.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that crews were responding to a suspicious circumstance.

No other immediate details were available.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

