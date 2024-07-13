Investigation into 7 inmate deaths at county jail finds violations of state standards

DAYTON — A state investigation into the deaths of seven inmates at the Montgomery County Jail has found the jail operated in violation of state standards.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, In June, the Montgomery County Jail Coalition filed a petition signed by 300 people with the state demanding transparency and accountability for the seven deaths that took place in 2023 and a thorough investigation.

News Center 7 obtained the letter from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to the coalition that outlined the investigation’s findings.

“As part of the Bureau’s reviews of the deaths, it was determined the jail was not compliant with several applicable jail standards,” state officials said.

Those standards included pre-screens before acceptance into jail and intoxication and detoxification policies and protocols.

The letter states that after being informed of these deficiencies, the jail submitted a plan of action to address where they didn’t meet standards.

Steps made by the jail, according to the state, include creating a detoxification area/pod for inmates, offering comfort medications to those detoxing from drugs and alcohol, and more training for nursing staff.

The state said since these changes have been made there have been no overdose deaths within the jail since July 2023.

The state said it will continue to inspect the jail for standards with the next inspection being in the fall.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





























